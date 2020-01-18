Ukraine's draft national security strategy envisages measures to reduce possible escalation of conflict with Russia

The draft National Security Strategy of Ukraine titled "Security of a Person – Security of a Country," which was considered during a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) chaired by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, envisages measures to reduce possible escalation of the conflict with Russia and tension in bilateral relations.

"It is also proposed to take measures to reduce the likelihood of escalation of the conflict with the Russian Federation and tension in bilateral relations," reads a statement on the Ukrainian president's website.

The priority areas of the national security policy in the draft strategy include ensuring of independence and state sovereignty, social development, primarily development of the human capital assets, protection of rights, freedoms and legitimate interests of Ukrainian citizens, European and Euro-Atlantic integration (creation of necessary conditions for full membership in the EU and NATO), restoration of territorial integrity within the internationally recognized borders of Ukraine.

"The implementation of these priorities will be ensured through the restoration of peace and state sovereignty in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, implementation of a range of international legal, political, diplomatic, security, humanitarian and economic measures "Crimea is Ukraine," reads the statement.

Director of the National Institute for Strategic Studies Oleksandr Lytvynenko said that the draft strategy had been elaborated by the working group and presented, in particular, at NATO Headquarters in Brussels in December 2019, where it was positively assessed.

It is proposed to base its activities on three main principles: the development of defense and security capabilities that would prevent armed aggression against Ukraine by increasing the price of that aggression; the ability of society and the state to respond quickly and adequately to changes in the security environment and to maintain sustainable functioning of their basic mechanisms; development of strategic relations with key foreign partners, first of all with the European Union and EU Member States, NATO, the United States, pragmatic cooperation with other countries and international organizations based on the national interests of Ukraine.

NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said that the strategy "will be the basis for the development of other strategic planning documents in the fields of national security and defense that will determine the ways and instruments of their provision."

In particular, it is a human development strategy, a military security strategy, a public security and civil defense strategy, a strategy for the development of the defense industry, an economic, environmental, information security strategy, a cybersecurity strategy, a national intelligence program, a foreign policy security strategy, national security strategy, counter-intelligence and counter-terrorism and other strategies.