Facts

17:29 15.01.2020

Ukraine sends second request for access to 'black boxes' from downed UIA plane to Iran, still no answer – PGO

2 min read
Ukraine sends second request for access to 'black boxes' from downed UIA plane to Iran, still no answer – PGO

Ukraine has sent the second request to Iran for international legal aid to receive access to the 'black boxes' from the passenger plane of Ukraine International Airlines (UIA), which was downed over Tehran on January 8, and to ensure participation of Ukrainian experts in the deciphering procedure, Head of the Department for International Legal Cooperation and Return of Assets of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine (PGO) Polina Chyzh said at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security and Defense on Wednesday.

She also said that following Iran's statement saying that the 'black boxes' were badly damaged and it was possible to open them only in the specific laboratories abroad, Ukraine proposed to use its laboratory at the Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute (NTUU "KPI").

"An expert was supposed to arrive on January 15 to examine the laboratory and in fact approve it. Then he or she would return to Iran, take the 'black boxes' and come back to Ukraine in order to conduct the research together with our experts and the persons we would consider necessary to involve," Chyzh said, adding that on January 14 in the morning they received information that Iran allegedly would not pass the 'black boxes'.

"This information cannot be either confirmed or rejected for this time as we address representatives of Iran. They say that their experts, who promised to arrive today, on January 15, would not come. Yesterday we decided to prepare the second request to Iran for legal aid to give us access to the 'black boxes' and settle the issue regarding possible deciphering of the 'black boxes' by our experts. Still no answer," she said.

Chyzh also said that in the request the Ukrainian side asked Iran to provide it with access to the things which could be used as evidence in the criminal case, for example, fragments of the plane, seats and so on.

Tags: #uia #verkhovna_rada #pgo #plane_crash
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:51 15.01.2020
Cabinet during this week to pay UAH 200,000 of assistance to families of those killed in plane crash in Iran

Cabinet during this week to pay UAH 200,000 of assistance to families of those killed in plane crash in Iran

10:39 15.01.2020
Prosecutor General's Office asks Iran to hand over 'black boxes' of downed UIA plane to Ukrainian law enforcers

Prosecutor General's Office asks Iran to hand over 'black boxes' of downed UIA plane to Ukrainian law enforcers

16:27 14.01.2020
Head of Iranian commission on PS752 will arrive in Ukraine to identify laboratory for decoding 'black boxes' - Bureau of Air Accidents

Head of Iranian commission on PS752 will arrive in Ukraine to identify laboratory for decoding 'black boxes' - Bureau of Air Accidents

14:52 14.01.2020
'Black boxes' from UIA plane downed in Iran might be passed to Ukraine – UIA president

'Black boxes' from UIA plane downed in Iran might be passed to Ukraine – UIA president

18:37 13.01.2020
Part of Ukrainian rescuers returning from Iran, major part stays in Iran – NSDC secretary

Part of Ukrainian rescuers returning from Iran, major part stays in Iran – NSDC secretary

16:05 13.01.2020
FMs of five states, whose citizens killed in aircraft crash in Iran, to meet in London, discuss punishment of those guilty

FMs of five states, whose citizens killed in aircraft crash in Iran, to meet in London, discuss punishment of those guilty

11:46 13.01.2020
SBU investigating case of downed UIA Boeing under three articles of Criminal Code

SBU investigating case of downed UIA Boeing under three articles of Criminal Code

10:40 13.01.2020
Ukrainian PM: govt to pay UAH 200,000 of aid to families of UIA air crash victims

Ukrainian PM: govt to pay UAH 200,000 of aid to families of UIA air crash victims

10:33 13.01.2020
Ukrainian specialists continuing to look for material evidence after plane downing in Iran - Ukrainian PM

Ukrainian specialists continuing to look for material evidence after plane downing in Iran - Ukrainian PM

17:10 11.01.2020
Ukraine had evidence of missile strike on UIA plane before Iran's statement - Danilov

Ukraine had evidence of missile strike on UIA plane before Iran's statement - Danilov

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Work over lists for next release of detainees in Donbas is underway

Ukraine determines another three disengagement sections in Donbas – Zelensky says in phone call with Merkel

Cabinet during this week to pay UAH 200,000 of assistance to families of those killed in plane crash in Iran

Russia's military intelligence unit attempts to hack Kvartal 95's website – NYT

Ukrainian farmers announce indefinite protest against land market opening

LATEST

Russian govt steps down – Medvedev

Work over lists for next release of detainees in Donbas is underway

Ukraine determines another three disengagement sections in Donbas – Zelensky says in phone call with Merkel

Cabinet appoints members of National Commission for State Language Standards - MP Honcharenko

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid 10 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Prystaiko paying working visit to UK on Jan 15-16

Ukraine strongly condemns all forms of intolerance, anti-Semitism, makes efforts to combat their manifestations

Khomchak takes part in meetings of NATO Military Committee at Chiefs of Defense Session

Average receipt amount of foreign patients in Ukrainian clinics expands to $2,800 in 2019

Culture Minister Borodiansky heads Mystetsky Arsenal's development board, Olena Zelenska becomes its member – decree

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD