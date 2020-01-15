Facts

Russian govt steps down – Medvedev

The Russian government is resigning in accordance with Article 117 of the Constitution, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said.

At a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and government members Medvedev recalled the head of state's address to the Federal Assembly setting out "the important priorities of work in our country for the coming year."

Additionally, "a whole host of fundamental changes to the Russian Federation Constitution was outlined," Medvedev said. These changes, when passed, will affect the whole balance of the executive, legislative, and judicial branches of the government, he said.

"In this context it is obvious that we as the government should allow our country's president to make all necessary decisions before that. Given the conditions, I think it would be right for the government of the Russian Federation to resign in accordance with Article 117 of the Constitution of the Russian Federation," Medvedev said.

Putin said that at his one-on-one meeting with Medvedev after addressing the parliament the two discussed the issues formulated in the statement.

"There are very many issues, and for successful realization of everything we planned before and what has now been proposed to the public, we need, of course, to do a great deal, not least in terms of organizing our work," Putin said.

Medvedev thanked his government for its work and stressed that subsequent decisions will be made by the head of state.

Putin thanked government members for their work and promised to meet every one of them in person in the near future.

"I want to express my satisfaction with the results achieved. Of course, not everything has been accomplished, but then nothing ever gets accomplished in full," Putin said.

"Hopefully, we will see each other soon. I will meet with every one of you. I request that you perform your duties in full until the new composition of the government is formed," he said at a meeting with the members of the government on Wednesday.

Under Article 117 of the Russian Constitution, the government may tender its resignation, which is either rejected or accepted by the president.

In the latter case, the government shall continue working under a new one is formed.

