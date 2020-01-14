Head of Iranian commission on PS752 will arrive in Ukraine to identify laboratory for decoding 'black boxes' - Bureau of Air Accidents

Head of the air accident investigation commission of the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran Hasan Rezaeefar plans to arrive in Ukraine to choose a laboratory for deciphering the "black boxes" of the plane of International Airlines of Ukraine (UIA) crashed in Tehran, the National Bureau of investigation of aircraft accidents and incidents with civil aircraft of Ukraine told Interfax-Ukraine.

"It is planned that chairman of the investigation commission Hasan Rezaeefar will arrive in Ukraine in order to determine a laboratory for reading and decrypting information from objective control means ("black boxes")," the National Bureau of the air accidents said.

It emphasized that after the inspection of the laboratory a decision will be made where the decoding of the "black boxes" of the crashed airplane will take place.