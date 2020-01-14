Facts

10:38 14.01.2020

Ukrainian farmers announce indefinite protest against land market opening

2 min read
Ukrainian farmers announce indefinite protest against land market opening

The joint headquarters for the defense of the native land has announced the beginning of indefinite protests against the adoption by the Verkhovna Rada of the law on opening the land market.

"On January 14, at 07:45, in the government quarter, we begin our perpetual strike. We will move on to a different plane of action. We will also initiate a popular assembly that has legal force and influence on the legislative and executive authorities. We urge all those who care to join so that we could defend our land by joint efforts under the walls of the Verkhovna Rada," Olha Khodakovska, the co-chairperson of the organization, said at a briefing in Kyiv.

At the same time, she voiced the list of requirements of the organizers of the protest: to withdraw the draft law on the land market as contrary to the Constitution of Ukraine, create a working group to develop a comprehensive land reform, and also hold a meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, who "heard lobbyists from large multinational corporations and big businesses, but did not hear Ukrainian farmers."

President of the Association of Farmers and Private Landowners of Ukraine Mykola Stryzhak, in turn, said that the majority of Ukrainian citizens opposed the sale of land, and called on rural residents to organize themselves and resist the actions of the authorities.

"The incumbent government led to the current situation. They promised one thing, but they are doing the exact opposite. They force us, peasants, to come out, because in fact what they are offering us is a land reform with the elements of a slaveholding society," he said.

Head of the Agrarian Union of Ukraine Hennadiy Novikov emphasized that the adoption of the law on the land market in the form in which it is submitted to the parliament will leave the country without prospects.

"If we sell our land to transnational corporations, it will be they who will rule the country. Ukrainian people should rise and say decisive "no" to the sale of their own wealth," he stressed.

Tags: #protest #rada #land
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:28 14.01.2020
Foreign farmers asking Zelensky not to close land market for them

Foreign farmers asking Zelensky not to close land market for them

11:19 14.01.2020
Zelensky signs law on countering raiding

Zelensky signs law on countering raiding

13:16 13.01.2020
Razumkov instructs Stefanchuk to develop bill on bringing 13 laws of Ukraine into conformity with Constitution

Razumkov instructs Stefanchuk to develop bill on bringing 13 laws of Ukraine into conformity with Constitution

11:55 20.12.2019
Rada passes bill brining activities of energy regulator in line with Constitution requirements

Rada passes bill brining activities of energy regulator in line with Constitution requirements

11:46 20.12.2019
Rada passes at first reading reviewed bill No. 2284 on derivatives, financial markets

Rada passes at first reading reviewed bill No. 2284 on derivatives, financial markets

10:28 19.12.2019
MPs propose introduction of compensation to Ukrainians for voluntary refusal from right to have land parcels

MPs propose introduction of compensation to Ukrainians for voluntary refusal from right to have land parcels

13:42 16.12.2019
Govt bill on banks under IMF program requires radical review – deputy Rada committee head Dubinsky

Govt bill on banks under IMF program requires radical review – deputy Rada committee head Dubinsky

13:34 12.12.2019
Rada creates commission to control investigations into attacks on Handziuk, other public activists

Rada creates commission to control investigations into attacks on Handziuk, other public activists

11:43 12.12.2019
Rada extends law on special self-governance procedures in ORDLO by one year

Rada extends law on special self-governance procedures in ORDLO by one year

17:57 11.12.2019
Rada committee's head asks Culture Ministry to draft proposals following Venice Commission's recommendations

Rada committee's head asks Culture Ministry to draft proposals following Venice Commission's recommendations

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russia's military intelligence unit attempts to hack Kvartal 95's website – NYT

Israeli Foreign Ministry condemns public glorification of antisemitic ideologists in Ukraine

Part of Ukrainian rescuers returning from Iran, major part stays in Iran – NSDC secretary

Zelensky signs law on liability of MPs for absentee voting – President's Office

FMs of five states, whose citizens killed in aircraft crash in Iran, to meet in London, discuss punishment of those guilty

LATEST

Khomchak takes part in meetings of NATO Military Committee at Chiefs of Defense Session

Average receipt amount of foreign patients in Ukrainian clinics expands to $2,800 in 2019

Head of Iranian commission on PS752 will arrive in Ukraine to identify laboratory for decoding 'black boxes' - Bureau of Air Accidents

Culture Minister Borodiansky heads Mystetsky Arsenal's development board, Olena Zelenska becomes its member – decree

'Black boxes' from UIA plane downed in Iran might be passed to Ukraine – UIA president

Latvia, Estonia, Sweden, Finland transfer humanitarian aid to residents of Donetsk, Luhansk regions

Russia's military intelligence unit attempts to hack Kvartal 95's website – NYT

Israeli Foreign Ministry condemns public glorification of antisemitic ideologists in Ukraine

Part of Ukrainian rescuers returning from Iran, major part stays in Iran – NSDC secretary

Roshen will issue UAH 50 mln for development of National Cancer Institute

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD