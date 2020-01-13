Facts

16:05 13.01.2020

FMs of five states, whose citizens killed in aircraft crash in Iran, to meet in London, discuss punishment of those guilty

Foreign ministers of five states, whose citizens have been killed following Boeing 737 crash of the Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) in Iran, will meet in London in the coming days to discuss bringing to account those responsible for the tragedy, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko told BBC Radio 4 as BBC. Ukraine ezine quotes him as saying.

"In two days, a meeting of five foreign ministers of the 'grieving countries' (countries that have lost their citizens in a plane crash) will be held in London, where we will work out what other steps we will take alone and together to bring those responsible to justice. And how is it possible to compensate all this pain?" Prystaiko said on Monday.

Prystaiko also assured that Iran on the highest level has taken responsibility for catastrophe and promised Ukraine and all the countries, who lost their citizens, and the whole international society that nobody would escape the responsibility.

