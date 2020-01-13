People responsible for PS752 flight crash will be brought to justice, Rouhani promises to Zelensky in phone call

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke by telephone to his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani, who reassured him that all those responsible for the Boeing crash will be brought to justice and the Ukrainian experts will be provided with all support required for subsequent efficient cooperation.

"Rouhani offered his condolences to the Ukrainian people and the families of the people killed in Ukraine International Airlines PS752 flight crash. He apologized on behalf of Iran for the tragedy which claimed 176 lives. The leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran fully admits that the tragedy occurred because of erroneous actions of his country's military," the Ukrainian president's press service said on Saturday.

For his part, Zelensky said that during the phone call he insisted on the prompt completion of the identification of dead victims' bodies and punishment for those responsible.

"Spoke to Hassan Rouhani. The admission of the shooting down of our plane is a step in the right direction. I insist on the immediate completion of the identification of the bodies and their return to Ukraine. The culpable must be held to account. We are expecting full legal and technical cooperation in future," Zelensky wrote on Twitter on Saturday.