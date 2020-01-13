Facts

10:03 13.01.2020

People responsible for PS752 flight crash will be brought to justice, Rouhani promises to Zelensky in phone call

1 min read
People responsible for PS752 flight crash will be brought to justice, Rouhani promises to Zelensky in phone call

 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke by telephone to his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani, who reassured him that all those responsible for the Boeing crash will be brought to justice and the Ukrainian experts will be provided with all support required for subsequent efficient cooperation.

"Rouhani offered his condolences to the Ukrainian people and the families of the people killed in Ukraine International Airlines PS752 flight crash. He apologized on behalf of Iran for the tragedy which claimed 176 lives. The leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran fully admits that the tragedy occurred because of erroneous actions of his country's military," the Ukrainian president's press service said on Saturday.

For his part, Zelensky said that during the phone call he insisted on the prompt completion of the identification of dead victims' bodies and punishment for those responsible.

"Spoke to Hassan Rouhani. The admission of the shooting down of our plane is a step in the right direction. I insist on the immediate completion of the identification of the bodies and their return to Ukraine. The culpable must be held to account. We are expecting full legal and technical cooperation in future," Zelensky wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

Tags: #zelensky #iran #ps752
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:37 13.01.2020
Part of Ukrainian rescuers returning from Iran, major part stays in Iran – NSDC secretary

Part of Ukrainian rescuers returning from Iran, major part stays in Iran – NSDC secretary

16:53 13.01.2020
Zelensky signs law on liability of MPs for absentee voting – President's Office

Zelensky signs law on liability of MPs for absentee voting – President's Office

11:46 13.01.2020
SBU investigating case of downed UIA Boeing under three articles of Criminal Code

SBU investigating case of downed UIA Boeing under three articles of Criminal Code

10:40 13.01.2020
Ukrainian PM: govt to pay UAH 200,000 of aid to families of UIA air crash victims

Ukrainian PM: govt to pay UAH 200,000 of aid to families of UIA air crash victims

10:33 13.01.2020
Ukrainian specialists continuing to look for material evidence after plane downing in Iran - Ukrainian PM

Ukrainian specialists continuing to look for material evidence after plane downing in Iran - Ukrainian PM

16:54 11.01.2020
Work ongoing on qualifying criminal acts that led to the tragedy – First Deputy Prosecutor General

Work ongoing on qualifying criminal acts that led to the tragedy – First Deputy Prosecutor General

16:43 11.01.2020
Zelensky, Macron agree to invite French specialists for decoding 'black boxes' of downed plane in Iran

Zelensky, Macron agree to invite French specialists for decoding 'black boxes' of downed plane in Iran

15:32 11.01.2020
Zelensky, Macron agree on trilateral call in Ukraine-France-Germany format to discuss Donbas situation, Macron's arrival in Kyiv

Zelensky, Macron agree on trilateral call in Ukraine-France-Germany format to discuss Donbas situation, Macron's arrival in Kyiv

14:46 11.01.2020
UIA will provide all compensation, insurance payments for crashed plane under international rules

UIA will provide all compensation, insurance payments for crashed plane under international rules

14:11 11.01.2020
Canada expects Iran to cooperate in investigating Ukrainian airliner crash

Canada expects Iran to cooperate in investigating Ukrainian airliner crash

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Part of Ukrainian rescuers returning from Iran, major part stays in Iran – NSDC secretary

Zelensky signs law on liability of MPs for absentee voting – President's Office

FMs of five states, whose citizens killed in aircraft crash in Iran, to meet in London, discuss punishment of those guilty

Razumkov instructs Stefanchuk to develop bill on bringing 13 laws of Ukraine into conformity with Constitution

SBU investigating case of downed UIA Boeing under three articles of Criminal Code

LATEST

Roshen will issue UAH 50 mln for development of National Cancer Institute

FMs of five states, whose citizens killed in aircraft crash in Iran, to meet in London, discuss punishment of those guilty

Razumkov instructs Stefanchuk to develop bill on bringing 13 laws of Ukraine into conformity with Constitution

Ukraine had evidence of missile strike on UIA plane before Iran's statement - Danilov

UIA President: 'We did not doubt for a second that our crew, our plane caused tragedy'

Commander of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) claims responsibility for Ukrainian plane crash

President to address Ukrainians on situation with UIA plane crash in Tehran

Iran admits its military downed flight PS752 over Tehran by mistake

Ukraine insists that Iran fully admit its guilt for downed plane, those responsible be punished - Zelensky

We're looking into all versions of plane crash in Tehran, none being put aside – FM

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD