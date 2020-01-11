Canada expects Iran to cooperate in investigating Ukrainian airliner crash

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expects full cooperation of the Iranian authorities in the situation with the crash of the Ukrainian Boeing 737-800, spokesman for the Prime Minister Cameron Ahmad said on Saturday.

"We will continue working with our partners around the world to ensure a complete and thorough investigation, and the Canadian government expects full cooperation from Iranian authorities," as statement reads on Ahmad's Twitter.

Trudeau emphasized that the plane crash is a national tragedy for Canada.

As previously reported, the Iranian media, citing a statement made by the General Staff of the Iranian armed forces, reported that the Ukrainian Boeing was shot down by mistake by the Iranian military.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called the crash of the Ukrainian plane "a great tragedy" and "an unforgivable mistake."