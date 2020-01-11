Iran admits its military downed flight PS752 over Tehran by mistake

The cause of the crash of the Boeing 737-800 of Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) was the human factor, the Iranian television channel Press TV reported.

"In such a sensitive and critical situation, flight 752 of Ukraine Airlines which had taken off from Imam Khomeini International Airport, moved very close to a sensitive military spot belonging to the IRGC forces when completing a loop. The altitude and the direction of the flight's movement were like an enemy target, so the aircraft was targeted unintentionally due to human error which unfortunately caused the martyrdom of a number of Iranian national together with a number of foreigners," the TV channel quoted the statement of Iranian Air Force's General Staff.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif acknowledged Tehran's responsibility for the disaster and expressed condolences to the relatives of the victims.

"A sad day. Preliminary conclusions of internal investigation by Armed Forces: Human error at time of crisis caused by U.S. adventurism led to disaster. Our profound regrets, apologies and condolences to our people, to the families of all victims, and to other affected nations," the minister wrote on Twitter.