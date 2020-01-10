Facts

11:56 10.01.2020

Iran may ask Russia, Ukraine, France, Canada for assistance in deciphering contents of 'black boxes'

3 min read
Iran may ask Russia, Ukraine, France, Canada for assistance in deciphering contents of 'black boxes'

Iran may request assistance in deciphering the "black boxes" of the Boeing 737-800 airliner that crashed near Tehran. Russia, Ukraine, France and Canada may be asked for assistance, Bloomberg said referring to a statement of Hassan Rezaifar, the head of Iran's Civil Aviation Organization commission for accidents investigation from Iran's flight regulator.

Iran is confident that the Ukrainian plane was not shot down by a missile.

Rezaifar said on Friday experts would try to inspect the "black boxes" in order to understand whether it is still possible to extract information from them.

Iran does not want black boxes to be exported outside the country for analysis. Three Iranian airlines, he said, will help experts with their study.

He added that an investigation into a plane crash could take from one to two years.

At the same time, Rezaifar, commenting on videos posted to the Internet purporting to show missiles hitting the airplane, said the video clips need to be checked.

Earlier, the Associated Press reported that, to participate in the investigation of the causes of the crash, the Iranian authorities invited the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board to participate in the investigation of the crash. The board said it would "assess the level of its participation in the investigation."

However, the agency notes that the level of participation of the council in the investigation may be limited due to U.S. sanctions against Iran. However, the board may become involved in the investigation, because the airplane that crashed was built in the United States.

On Thursday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said intelligence agencies of Canada and its allies believe that the cause of the crash of theUkrainian passenger plane near Tehran was a surface-to-air missile.

"We have intelligence from many sources, including from our own intelligence services and from the intelligence of our allies, according to which the plane was shot down by an Iranian ground-to-air missile," said Trudeau, quoted by Canadian television.

The UIA Boeing 737-800 passenger plane, flight PS752 from the Tehran to Kyiv, crashed in the area of Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran immediately after take-off early on the morning of January 8. Some 167 passengers and nine crew members on board died.

Among the dead were 11 citizens of Ukraine (among them 9 crew members), 82 citizens of Iran, 63 – of Canada, 10 – of Sweden, four – of Afghanistan and three each from Germany and the UK.

Tags: #france #iran #russia #ukraine #canada
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:39 10.01.2020
Zelensky, Prystaiko meet with U.S. reps in Kyiv, receive important data on aircraft crash in Tehran

Zelensky, Prystaiko meet with U.S. reps in Kyiv, receive important data on aircraft crash in Tehran

12:32 10.01.2020
U.S. satellite detected heat signature of two missiles as they approach the airliner

U.S. satellite detected heat signature of two missiles as they approach the airliner

11:43 10.01.2020
Prosecutor General's Office asks Canadian side to provide available info on Ukrainian plane crash in Iran

Prosecutor General's Office asks Canadian side to provide available info on Ukrainian plane crash in Iran

11:37 10.01.2020
Families of Ukrainians killed in plane crash in Iran interviewed, DNA samples taken

Families of Ukrainians killed in plane crash in Iran interviewed, DNA samples taken

10:45 10.01.2020
Canadian intelligence, its allies believe UIA's passenger plane was shot down by Iranian surface-to-air missile

Canadian intelligence, its allies believe UIA's passenger plane was shot down by Iranian surface-to-air missile

10:03 10.01.2020
Kyiv denies that crewmember of plane that crashed in Iran had reported missile attack

Kyiv denies that crewmember of plane that crashed in Iran had reported missile attack

09:58 10.01.2020
Theory that UIA plane was hit by missile possible but unconfirmed so far

Theory that UIA plane was hit by missile possible but unconfirmed so far

09:53 10.01.2020
Video footage of possible missile attack on UIA plane published on Twitter

Video footage of possible missile attack on UIA plane published on Twitter

16:34 09.01.2020
Ukraine calls on Israel not to interfere in debates on internal issues of Ukrainian politics

Ukraine calls on Israel not to interfere in debates on internal issues of Ukrainian politics

12:26 09.01.2020
Ukraine's gas TSO chief hopes Ukraine, Russia to return to cooperation in sphere of storing gas in Ukrainian UGS facilities

Ukraine's gas TSO chief hopes Ukraine, Russia to return to cooperation in sphere of storing gas in Ukrainian UGS facilities

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky, Prystaiko meet with U.S. reps in Kyiv, receive important data on aircraft crash in Tehran

Prosecutor General's Office asks Canadian side to provide available info on Ukrainian plane crash in Iran

One KIA, one WIA amid six enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Theory that UIA plane was hit by missile possible but unconfirmed so far

Video footage of possible missile attack on UIA plane published on Twitter

LATEST

One KIA, one WIA amid six enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Basic version of UIA plane crash in Tehran absent so far, may appear after analysis, inspection of fragments – source

British PM invites Ukrainian President to visit London

Riaboshapka reshuffles investigation team of prosecutors on crimes in defense industry

State Aviation Administration bans flights of Ukrainian Airlines over Iraq

Ukrainian experts want to examine UIA plane crash scene in Tehran to find Russian Tor missile system fragments – Danilov

Crew of Ukrainian plane wrecked in Tehran never called for help – Iranian report

Three Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid five enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Office of President advises against manipulating information until circumstances of air crash in Iran clarified

Ukraine Defense Ministry's plane with experts leaves for Iran – NSDC

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD