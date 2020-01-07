Facts

16:31 07.01.2020

Rivne NPP power unit No. 1 disconnected from power grid for scheduled repairs

Power unit No. 1 of Rivne nuclear power plant (NPP, VVER-440) has been disconnected from the power grids for repairs, designed for 45 calendar days, the press service of Energoatom has reported.

According to the report, the power unit was turned off on January 6 at 10:23 in accordance with the schedule of repairs of the existing power units of Ukrainian nuclear power plants and in accordance with the agreed application.

"At present, three power units of Rivne NPP are in operation. The total capacity of the generators is 2,430 MW," the press service informed.

There are no comments on the operation of the main equipment of the existing power units and personnel.

Radiation, fire and environmental conditions at Rivne NPP and the adjacent territory have not changed and are within the current standards, the press service said.

As reported, during repairs at power unit No. 1 of Rivne NPP, a number of scheduled and non-scheduled works will be carried out on the main equipment.

