Putin, Macron praise prisoner exchange between Kyiv, Donbas, welcome package gas transport deal

Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed Ukraine among other subjects in a telephone call on Friday, the Kremlin press service said.

"The parties considered key aspects of a settlement of the internal Ukrainian conflict and highlighted the importance of a consistent implementation of the Minsk Package of measures and the decisions made at the Normandy-format summit in Paris on December 9, 2019. They praised the prisoner exchange between Kyiv and Donbas on December 29, 2019 and the conclusion of a package deal on the transport of Russian gas to Europe across Ukraine at the end of 2019," it said.

Putin and Macron exchanged warm New Year's greetings, it said.

"They also touched upon some items on the bilateral agenda and agree to continue contacts," the Kremlin said.