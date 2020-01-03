Facts

17:42 03.01.2020

Putin, Macron praise prisoner exchange between Kyiv, Donbas, welcome package gas transport deal

1 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed Ukraine among other subjects in a telephone call on Friday, the Kremlin press service said.

"The parties considered key aspects of a settlement of the internal Ukrainian conflict and highlighted the importance of a consistent implementation of the Minsk Package of measures and the decisions made at the Normandy-format summit in Paris on December 9, 2019. They praised the prisoner exchange between Kyiv and Donbas on December 29, 2019 and the conclusion of a package deal on the transport of Russian gas to Europe across Ukraine at the end of 2019," it said.

Putin and Macron exchanged warm New Year's greetings, it said.

"They also touched upon some items on the bilateral agenda and agree to continue contacts," the Kremlin said.

Tags: #macron #donbas #swap #putin
10:09 03.01.2020
No casualties reported amid four enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

18:34 31.12.2019
Mutual approval of lists for future release should start in Jan 2020, release of captives can occur this winter – Zelensky's press secretary

12:56 31.12.2019
Zelensky, Putin discuss prisoner swap, hail gas transit contract in phone call – Ukrainian presidential administration

19:05 29.12.2019
Ukraine's SBU publishes lists with names of Ukrainians freed in Donbas prisoner swap

16:22 29.12.2019
Donbas prisoner swap completed, 76 freed Ukrainians in Ukraine-controlled territory – Zelensky's office

13:56 29.12.2019
Kyiv to release 80 people, Donbas 'republics' 120 under exchange formula they agreed upon

13:54 29.12.2019
First 25 Ukrainians freed in new major prisoner swap in Donbas

13:27 26.12.2019
Eighteen civilians killed in Donbas in 2019 - OSCE SMM

13:41 25.12.2019
Ukrainian JCCC notes another violation of ceasefire regime in Donbas

18:33 20.12.2019
PGO finds another evidence of Russian army presence in Donbas

