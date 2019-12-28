Facts

14:34 28.12.2019

Klitschko opens traffic on Shuliavsky overpass

 Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko opened traffic along Shuliavsky overpass.

"Let's go? Shuliavka is moving on!," said mayor travelling across the overhead road on his quadricycle.

He noted that the opening of the overpass would make the transport infrastructure of the city more comfortable and modern.

"I can say that this is a modern bridge that will be operated for many years and will reduce the transport load in our city," Klitschko added.

He also recalled that before the end of 2020, it is planned to launch traffic along the Podilsky-Voskresensky bridge.

As reported, the total cost of the reconstruction of the Shuliavsky overpass is UAH 830.120 million. The construction lasted for 17 months.

