Zelensky appoints Iryna Venediktova as acting SBI director – decree

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed Roman Truba as director of the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) and has appointed Iryna Venediktova as its acting director.

Respective decrees No. 960/2019 and 961/2019 as of December 27 posted on the president's official website.

On December 24, Zelensky signed a law that strengthens powers of director of the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) and authorizes to transfer investigators and prosecutors investigating into the Maidan cases to the SBI without mandatory competitions. In light of significant changes in the authority of the SBI director, the powers of Truba and his deputies ceased and the process of restarting the authority begins from the day the bill comes into force.

Fifth president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko with a respective decree appointed Truba as SBI director on November 22, 2017.

Venediktova is MP of the Servant of the People and head Verkhovna Rada Committee on Legal Policy and Justice.