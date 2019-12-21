Police open 250 criminal cases into gambling business in Ukraine

Police have opened 250 criminal proceedings on facts of gambling business in Ukraine.

As reported on the website of the National Police, the proceedings are opened under Article 203-2 of Ukraine's Criminal Code.

In total, 5,300 gambling establishments were discontinued in the country. Since the start of the operation, 4,400 units of gambling equipment have been seized. Among the seized items are 29 electronic roulettes, 107 poker tables, 27 slot machines, 3,715 units of computer equipment and 318 units of other computer equipment.

"The approximate value of the seized [equipment] is UAH 51.3 million," the police said.

On December 21, Interior Minister of Ukraine Arsen Avakov said that in pursuance of the government's decision, law enforcement authorities should end the activities of gambling establishments by 16:00 on December 20. As of 15:00 on December 20, police officers reported they had checked more than 500 establishments in all regions of Ukraine.