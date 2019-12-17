Facts

17:37 17.12.2019

SBU to focus on counterintelligence, Bureau of Financial Investigations to investigate economic crimes – SBU chief

SBU to focus on counterintelligence, Bureau of Financial Investigations to investigate economic crimes – SBU chief

In the process of reforming the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), counter-intelligence activities will become a priority, and the State Bureau of Financial Investigations will obviously be involved in the investigation of economic crimes, said Ivan Bakanov, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine.

In an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine, Bakanov said that the SBU would participate in the development of a state program to counter economic crimes and, in fact, prevent them.

"But if we talk about the investigation, then the State Bureau of Financial Investigations will obviously deal with this in the future," said the head of the Ukrainian security service.

At the same time, he emphasized that the Service as a whole will focus on counterintelligence in its work. "When they say that our counterintelligence activities should be limited by something, it surprises me. Today there are many new types of threats that the modern world dictates. And they concern not only Ukraine, but also any other country. Isn't aggression carried out in the form of economic expansion? One can buy a company strategically important for the country and then destroy it," the SBU chief noted.

