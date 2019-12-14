Facts

15:26 14.12.2019

Two Russian journalists refused entry to Ukraine

On Saturday, Ukrainian border guards of Kyiv's Boryspil Airport refused a journalist of one of the Russian television channels entry to Ukraine due to her unlawful visit to Crimea, the Ukrainian State Border Service said.

"The woman arrived in Ukraine on a flight from Istanbul. It emerged that she is a journalist of one of the Russian television channels and she covers social issues. The woman also noted during border control that she has never been to the occupied territories of Ukraine. However, Ukrainian border guards thoroughly verified her words and found out that she lied," the State Border Service said.

In particular, "the fact of unlawful entry to and departure from Crimea" was determined and the Russian citizen subsequently confirmed that.

The woman was not allowed to cross the border and banned from entering Ukraine for three years for breaching the requirements of the Ukrainian law "On ensuring the rights and freedoms of citizens and the legal order in the temporary occupied territories of Ukraine."

On Friday morning, border guard denied entry to Ukraine to another Russian journalist from the same television channel, the State Border Service said.

"A total of over 5,000 instances of violations of the order of entering and leaving the temporary occupied territories were determined since the beginning of the year. Over 4,200 administrative protocols were filed against trespassers under Article 204.2 of the Ukrainian Code of Administrative Offenses," it said.

Tags: #crimea #russia #state_border_service
