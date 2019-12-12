Facts

13:07 12.12.2019

Some 136 civilians wounded, 26 killed during conflict in Donbas in 2019 – UN Monitoring Mission

Six civilians were killed and 36 wounded during the armed conflict in eastern Ukraine from the middle of September until the middle of November 2019, the UN Monitoring Mission has said.

"The conflicts daily affects the civil population in eastern Ukraine. During the review period (from September 16 until November 15, 2019), six civilians were killed, 36 wounded. The total number of victims among the civilians in 2019 was 162 people, as of November 15, in particular 26 people were killed and 136 wounded," Head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine Matilda Bogner said at a press briefing in Kyiv on Thursday while presenting the mission's report on the situation with human rights in Ukraine in 2019.

She added that these are the lowest figures as compared with the same periods over the time of the conflict, however "the general number of civilians killed during the conflict continues to rise."

"From the middle of April 2014, when the conflict started, 3,344 civilians were killed on both sides of the contact line and over 7,000 people were wounded on both sides," Bogner said.

She emphasized that the sides of the conflict "should do their best to reduce the number of victims among the civilians to zero."

For this it is important to observe the ceasefire regime until the end of the year as it was stipulated in the communique on the results of the Normandy Format summit in Paris on December 9, the mission's report says.

