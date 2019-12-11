Facts

17:57 11.12.2019

Rada committee's head asks Culture Ministry to draft proposals following Venice Commission's recommendations

Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko (Servant of the People faction) has asked a leadership of Culture, Youth and Sport Ministry, head of the subcommittee to draft the proposals following the recommendations of the European Commission for Democracy Through Law of the Council of Europe (Venice Commission) on Ukrainian law on state language.

"Mr. Maksymchuk [First Deputy Culture Minister Anatoliy Maksymchuk], Borodiansky [Culture Minister Volodymyr Borodiansky], I'm asking you to provide your ideas concerning these proposals next week, if necessary we will convene the working meeting over this issue to discuss how should we respond if necessary, to speak to the members of the Venice Commission and to ask them what they were talking about," Tkachenko said at the meeting of the committee in Kyiv on Wednesday.

As a correspondent of Interfax-Ukraine reported, he also asked government's commissioner for the protection of state language Tetiana Monakhova and Head of the Information Policy Subcommittee of the Verkhovna Rada Humanitarian Committee Mykyta Poturayev (Servant of the People faction) to prepare their proposals.

As reported, on December 6, the Venice Commission stated that the Ukrainian government should look for a balance in the language policy so as not to turn the language issue into a source of ethnic tension. This has not been done yet, in particular in the latest law on the state language.

