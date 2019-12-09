Facts

17:01 09.12.2019

Macron, Zelensky having talks in Paris

1 min read
 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron are meeting in the Elysee Palace in Paris.

"The meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron within the framework of the Normandy summit in Paris has begun," the Ukrainian presidential office said on Twitter on Monday.

After meeting with Macron, Zelensky will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and then the Normandy summit will be held.

