Facts

11:21 09.12.2019

Death toll of victims of Odesa College fire increased to 12 - Emergency Service

2 min read
Death toll of victims of Odesa College fire increased to 12 - Emergency Service

As of 7:00 of Monday, December 9, the death toll from the fire in the building of the Odesa College of Economics, Law and Hotel and Restaurant Business has increased to 12 people, the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports.

"In total, 12 people died as a result of the fire: at 12:20 on December 4, one woman died in the hospital. At 17:40 on December 5, the body of one person was found during search operations. At 15:30 on December 6, while removing the debris, the bodies of two more dead people were found. At 00:40 on December 7, another body of a person was found amid the debris. At 16:30, two more bodies were found in the debris. At 18:35, the rescuer died from injuries in the hospital. At 8:30 on December 8, during the removal of the debris, the bodies of two more people were found. At 00:35 on December 9, the body of one person was found. At 05:15, one more person was found in the debris," the State Emergency Service said on its website.

According to information, at present, nine out of 30 injured during the fire remain in hospitals.

However, the morning report does not contain information on the number of people whose fate is still unknown. At the same time, on Sunday afternoon, Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk announced that the whereabouts of eight people who were allegedly in the burnt college building remained unknown.

"Rescue and other urgent works are underway," the report said.

As reported, a fire broke out on the third floor of a 6-story educational building in the Odesa College of Economics, Law and Hotel and Restaurant Business at 10:12 on December 4, the area of which reached 4,000 square meters. At 14:18, the fire was localized but not extinguished as of the morning of December 5.

A criminal case was opened under Part 2 of Article 270 (violation of fire safety requirements established by law) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. December 5 and December 6 were announced mourning days in Odesa.

