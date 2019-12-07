Facts

11:26 07.12.2019

Zelensky: Ukraine has "different plan" to retake eastern border with Russia

1 min read

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says that Ukraine has its own "different plan" how to return control over its eastern border with Russia, but he did not give details.

"I'll definitely talk about the border. Honestly, we've got a different plan for the border, how to retake it, how and when Ukraine takes control of its border with the Russian Federation," he said during the Savik Schuster's Freedom of Speech program on TV Channel Ukraina on Friday evening.

Answering a question about whether the Ukrainian side wants to change the part of the Minsk agreement that is related to the border, the president said: "Honestly, I'm not ready to answer this question now."

"Because it can now simply affect the opportunity ... someone can disrupt a meeting in the Normandy format. I'm not ready to put the possibility of this important meeting for Ukraine at risk," he said.

 

Interfax-Ukraine
