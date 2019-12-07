Facts

Ukrainian, Polish archaeologists sign scientific cooperation agreement

Ukrainian, Polish archaeologists sign scientific cooperation agreement

Representatives of the Institute of Archaeology of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine and the Institute of Archaeology and Ethnology of the Polish Academy of Sciences have signed a scientific cooperation agreement in Warsaw on December 4, the press service of the Embassy of Ukraine in Poland said.

"It is an example of successful cooperation under the Antique Landmarks of the Black Sea Project," the embassy said in its statement.

