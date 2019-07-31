Facts

10:40 31.07.2019

Klitschko, Giuliani in New York discuss importance of developing local self-government

Klitschko, Giuliani in New York discuss importance of developing local self-government

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko in New York (U.S.) has discussed with personal lawyer of the U.S. President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, the importance of developing local government.

"At the invitation of my old friend and one of the most respected mayors of the world, Rudi Giuliani, I met with him in New York. We discussed the situation in Ukraine, the prospects for further cooperation between the U.S. and Ukraine. And, of course, we touched upon the importance of developing local self-government," Klitschko said on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

Kyiv Mayor thanked the "friends of our country" who support and help Ukraine.

"We agreed that the next time we meet with Rudy in Kyiv," said Klitschko.

Rudy Giuliani was mayor of New York in 1994–2001.

As reported, the Office of the President of Ukraine appealed to the Cabinet of Ministers with a request to submit a motion to dismiss Klitschko as Kyiv City State Administration head. Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said that the Cabinet of Ministers would consider the request at its next meeting.

On July 30, Presidential Office of Ukraine Head Andriy Bohdan said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is considering several candidates for the position of Kyiv City State Administration (KSCA) Head, including the current head, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Tags: #usa #giuliani #klitschko
