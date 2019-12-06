National HQ for protection of native land requires Zelensky to hold referendum

More than 40 political and public organizations that oppose the sale of land have united in the National Headquarters for the Protection of the Native Land, the press service of the Batkivschyna party said.

It is noted that the Headquarters included representatives of political parties and movements, scientific and trade unions, volunteer and veteran organizations, as well as the Batkivschyna party.

"If we don't manage our land resources, the consequences will be tragic. We will remain a raw materials appendage forever. And we won't change this through international courts. I want all of us to understand what edge we stand on. This is the line beyond which Ukraine will no longer exist as a full-fledged independent sovereign state," said Yulia Tymoshenko, the leader of the Batkivschyna party.

In addition, the National Headquarters approved the requirements for President Volodymyr Zelensky, which stated the need to postpone the adoption of "land laws," extend the moratorium and declare a referendum - giving the people the opportunity to decide whether to sell or not to sell agricultural land.

"Zelensky knows that 73% of people are against the sale of land. If, contrary to this, he extends land laws, it will mean that he does not work for Ukraine. This means that he works for the order, he works not in Ukraine's interests," Tymoshenko added.

Also, at the first meeting of the National Headquarters, it was decided to unite all the headquarters created by various organizations into one common movement. Activists appealed to deputies at various levels to support the demands of the Headquarters. A separate appeal about the inadmissibility of opening a land market in Ukraine was sent to international organizations.

Authorities were warned that in case of ignoring the demands of the people, the National Headquarters reserves the constitutional right to peaceful protests.