Facts

16:18 03.12.2019

European Commission's President assures Ukrainian President of supporting territorial integrity, reforms in Ukraine, provision of macro-financial assistance

2 min read
European Commission's President assures Ukrainian President of supporting territorial integrity, reforms in Ukraine, provision of macro-financial assistance

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has congratulated President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on the beginning of the work of the new EC composition and wished success in the implementation of the identified priorities, the presidential press service has reported.

"I hope that the leading role of the European Union in supporting reforms and protecting Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty will only be strengthened under your presidency," the head of state said.

Zelensky assured the President of the European Commission that the European integration course of the country was unchanged and informed of the results of intensification of reforms in Ukraine and implementation of the Association Agreement with the EU.

The leaders agreed to continue the implementation of the agreements reached during the 21st EU-Ukraine Summit. They discussed, in particular, the prospects of concluding an agreement between Ukraine and the European Union on the so-called industrial visa waiver and the visit of the respective evaluation mission to Ukraine early next year.

Ursula von der Leyen confirmed the EU's willingness to further support our country in the process of reforms and cooperate in the context of the provision of macro-financial aid to Ukraine.

In addition, the presidents discussed the security situation in Donbas. Zelensky informed the President of the European Commission about the preparations for the meeting in the Normandy format.

The head of the European Commission for her part assured that the EU would continue its unconditional support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"The EU sanctions will remain linked to the full implementation of the Minsk agreements and should be extended during the next European Council meeting," she said.

The leaders agreed on a timetable of political dialogue and priorities for bilateral cooperation in the coming months. Zelensky invited Ursula von der Leyen to visit Ukraine in the near future.

Tags: #zelensky #european_commission #assistance
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:17 03.12.2019
Zelensky's one-on-one meeting with Putin necessary – Servant of the People faction leader

Zelensky's one-on-one meeting with Putin necessary – Servant of the People faction leader

10:51 03.12.2019
Zelensky convokes Security and Defense Council ahead of Normandy meeting – Avakov

Zelensky convokes Security and Defense Council ahead of Normandy meeting – Avakov

09:58 02.12.2019
Zelensky: every corrupt official must be punished, regardless of surname, post, activity

Zelensky: every corrupt official must be punished, regardless of surname, post, activity

14:18 30.11.2019
Zelensky sets task to reduce heating tariffs for Ukrainians in Dec

Zelensky sets task to reduce heating tariffs for Ukrainians in Dec

17:58 28.11.2019
Zelensky congratulates everyone who celebrates Thanksgiving Day

Zelensky congratulates everyone who celebrates Thanksgiving Day

16:44 28.11.2019
Zelensky, Merkel by phone discuss preparation for Normandy format meeting on Dec 9

Zelensky, Merkel by phone discuss preparation for Normandy format meeting on Dec 9

14:21 27.11.2019
Large-scale conference on reforms in Ukraine to be held in Vilnius in July – Zelensky

Large-scale conference on reforms in Ukraine to be held in Vilnius in July – Zelensky

12:25 25.11.2019
First steps of Zelensky, his team positively evaluated by 62% of Ukrainians – poll

First steps of Zelensky, his team positively evaluated by 62% of Ukrainians – poll

14:02 22.11.2019
Habinet appointed head of Khmelnytsky Regional State Administration

Habinet appointed head of Khmelnytsky Regional State Administration

14:35 21.11.2019
Sondland says Washington asked Kyiv for 'favor' by investigating Biden

Sondland says Washington asked Kyiv for 'favor' by investigating Biden

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky convokes Security and Defense Council ahead of Normandy meeting – Avakov

Police detain two young men shooting deputy's car in Kyiv downtown

Energy ministers announces political decision to reshuffle top managers of strategic companies, including Naftogaz, Ukrenergo

Zelensky: every corrupt official must be punished, regardless of surname, post, activity

Prystaiko will represent Ukraine at NATO summit in London

LATEST

11 cyberattacks on state information resources blocked in Nov – NSDC secretary

Kyiv protests over Hungarian ambassador's remarks on Hungarians' autonomy in Zakarpattia, blocking of commission's work

Police detain two young men shooting deputy's car in Kyiv downtown

Police detain shooter, his accomplices suspected of yesterday killing of 3-year old boy in Kyiv downtown- Avakov

Energy ministers announces political decision to reshuffle top managers of strategic companies, including Naftogaz, Ukrenergo

Linkevicius calls on Apple not to manipulate intl law on Crimea

Prystaiko will represent Ukraine at NATO summit in London

Norms of law on disinformation will be valid until part of Ukraine is temporarily occupied

Denisova concerned about info as for violation of labor rights of Ukrainians in Czech Republic

Ukraine, Russia start agreeing interconnection agreement under European rules – Naftogaz

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD