Police detain two young men shooting deputy's car in Kyiv downtown

Law enforcement officers detained two young people 18 and 19 years old, who are reasonably suspected of shooting at a Range Rover car in central Kyiv on Sunday evening, as a result of which a 3-year-old son of a deputy of the Kyiv regional council, Vyacheslav Soboliev, was killed, and also found the weapons from which the shots were made.

"Our specialists, our investigators and operatives have found the weapons used for murder," said Head of the National Police of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko at a briefing in Kyiv on Monday.

According to him, police identified the building from which the criminals were shooting.

"After we established the trajectory of the bullet's flight, we were able to approximately identify from what building fire has been made and then found the perpetrators of this crime," Klymenko said.

In turn, chief of Kyiv Police Andriy Kryschenko said that two suspects, young men of 18 and 19 years old were detained.