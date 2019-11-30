Prystaiko will represent Ukraine at NATO summit in London

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko will take part in the NATO Engages conference, which will be held as part of a meeting of the leaders of the states and governments of the member countries of NATO in London on December 3, according to the agenda posted on the official website of the summit.

Thus, Prystaiko is included in the list of speakers at the Baltic Sea to the Black Sea: Security on NATO's Frontlines discussion together with Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani, Lithuanian Minister of National Defense Raimundas Karoblis, and Estonian Minister of Defense Juri Luik.

As reported, the NATO summit will be held in London on December 3-4.

At the summit, NATO members will celebrate the 70th anniversary of the alliance. NATO's first headquarters was located in London.