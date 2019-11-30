Norms of law on disinformation will be valid until part of Ukraine is temporarily occupied

Ukraine's Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports Volodymyr Borodiansky has said that many of the norms that are currently being discussed in the bill on misinformation will remain in force as long as part of the country remains temporarily occupied.

"And right now we want to interpret the notion "misinformation," that is, information that distorts public opinion and harms national interests. This notion needs to be filled with comprehensive content, as well as criteria, so that it cannot be abused. We are in a state of hybrid war. We were attacked, we must defend ourselves against misinformation in such a way that it is impossible to distort public opinion," he said in an interview with the Dzerkalo Tyzhnia. Ukraine weekly.

According to Borodiansky, he is often asked about why we are doing something in our country that is not done in Europe.

"But there is no war in Europe, but we do have it. Many of the norms that we will discuss in the bill on misinformation will remain in force until part of Ukraine is temporarily occupied," the minister said.