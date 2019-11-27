Court orders PGO to start investigation into Sadovy's call to exchange Medvedchuk for Ukrainian sailors

Kyiv's Pechersky District Court has ordered the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine (PGO) to investigate into a statement made by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy in which he proposed to exchange head of the political council of the Opposition Platform – For Life Party Viktor Medvedchuk for Ukrainian prisoners who had been detained in the Kerch Strait, according to the party's press service.

"On November 21, after consideration of an appeal submitted by Member of Parliament [Vasyl] Nimchenko against inaction of the PGO regarding the failure to add a criminal offence into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations, Pechersky District Court of Kyiv ruled to order the PGO to launch an investigation into the crime," reads the statement.

According to the press service, on December 4, 2018, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy posted video on his YouTube channel in which he called to exchange Medvedchuk for Ukrainian sailors and accused him of state treason.

"The actions of Sadovy contained a direct intent and signs of crime under Part 1 of Article 14, Part 4 of Article 27, Article 149 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine as Sadovy's statement contained an instigation to illegal actions and bringing a known to be innocent person to criminal liability," the party said.