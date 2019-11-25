Facts

18:15 25.11.2019

Head of National Health Service of Ukraine resigns

Head of National Health Service of Ukraine resigns

 Head of the National Health Service of Ukraine Oleh Petrenko has submitted a letter of resignation.

"Today I have signed a letter of resignation from the position of head of the National Health Service of Ukraine. Voluntarily," he wrote on Facebook on Monday.

According to Petrenko, the reason for his decision is a difference between his fundamental values and that of the team which is working on the transformation of the health care system.

"It hinders my and their work. A lack of common understanding of a goal, complications in procedures, common responsibility and a regular search for solutions in difficulties do not help us to find common ground and constantly turn into a stumbling point," he said.

Petrenko underlined that his decision will let the new political team make everything in a different way.

