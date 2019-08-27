National Health Service head among most probable candidates for health minister – source

Head of the National Health Service of Ukraine (NHS) Oleh Petrenko is among the most probable candidates for post of healthcare minister, a source has told Interfax-Ukraine.

The NHS has given no comments over this issue so far.

In 1998, Petrenko graduated from Vinnytsia National Medical University. He got a master's degree in health care management of the School of Public Health of National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy and Maastricht University of the Netherlands. In 2006, Petrenko finished Ukrainian School of Political Studies.

From 2008 by 2015, he worked as first deputy director general of Oberih clinic; from 2015 to February 2018 he worked as deputy director general on strategic development at Isida clinic.

In 2017, Petrenko was an expert during the meetings of Verkhovna Rada Healthcare Committee.

In February 2018, he left behind 13 candidates in the contest for post of head of the NHS.

On March 28, 2018, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Petrenko as NHS head. On that moment, he was an only one member of the service and actually built the service from scratch.

In professional circles Petrenko is known as an efficient technocratic healthcare manager.