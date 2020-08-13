Budget for services of mobile brigades for COVID-19 testing is more than enough – National Health Service

The budget allocated for the services of mobile medical brigades for coronavirus (COVID-19) testing is more than enough, there will be no shortfall in financing, Director of the Contract Work Department of the National Health Service of Ukraine Andriy Vilensky has said.

"We can have not more than ten mobile brigades per 100,000 population of a region. Not all regions have such quantity, most of them have not reached this limit. But if a brigade is loaded less, then lower rates are used," he said in an exclusive interview to Interfax-Ukraine.

Vilensky noted that "according to the regulations, each mobile brigade must take 150 samples for COVID-19 testing per month."

"One has to work hard to reach such workload, but regions do not always do this," he said.

The official emphasized that the National Health Service planned the budget for work of mobile brigades taking into account a full workload.

"This money is reserved, planned, but in fact we are saving them as of today and they are transferred for the next period. We will be able to use them if the disease incidence rate increases," he said.