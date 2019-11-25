Facts

16:01 25.11.2019

Investigators let ex-deputy economy minister Brovchenko suspected of treason off

Ex-Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade Yuriy Brovchenko, who is suspected of treason and for causing extensive damage to the state's defense, has left pretrial detention facility after paying a bail that has been cut down six times, his lawyer Serhiy Stretovych said.

"A bail was paid. The bail was cut down under decision of Kyiv Court of Appeals as of November 11 from UAH 3.4 million to UAH 576,300. Brovchenko in fact left the pretrial detention facility on November 20," Stretovych told Ukrainska Pravda on Monday.

As reported, on October 23, Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv arrested Brovchenko and selected a preventive measure in the form of two months in custody with the right to post bail in the amount of UAH 3.4 million.

