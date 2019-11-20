Facts

11:01 20.11.2019

New IMF program decisive for Ukraine's macroeconomic stability – G7 ambassadors

1 min read
A group of ambassadors of G7 in Ukraine has expressed support to Ukraine's agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) at a meeting with the IMF mission early on Wednesday.

"G7 meeting with the IMF Mission in Ukraine, this morning. G7 believes that a new IMF programme is crucial for macro-economic stability and the future of reforms. Full support to an agreement with IMF, that will bring long-lasting benefits for Ukraine," they said on their Twitter account.

As reported, on November 14, the IMF mission led by Ron van Rooden arrived in Kyiv to continue the discussion about the possibility of opening a new Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for Ukraine.

Ukrainian Finance Minister Oksana Markarova said that Ukraine would finish cooperation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in 2023, and the program being negotiated now should become the last one.

