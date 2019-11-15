Facts

10:50 15.11.2019

Trump lawyer bolsters defense of Kolomoisky's U.S. partners – media

1 min read
Trump lawyer bolsters defense of Kolomoisky's U.S. partners – media

Marc Kasowitz, a New York lawyer who has frequently worked for Trump over the years, recently signed on to defend U.S.-based business partners of Ihor Kolomoisky, the Bloomberg reports according to a court filing.

Kasowitz is representing Kolomoisky's co-defendants against civil claims in the U.S. that they stole billions of dollars from a Ukrainian bank and used the money to buy office buildings and businesses in the U.S, the agency said.

It also says that Kolomoisky is also under investigation by the FBI and federal prosecutors.

Tags: #trump #kolomoisky #lawyer
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:10 14.11.2019
Trump wanted public statement by Zelensky about start of investigation into Burisma – Taylor

Trump wanted public statement by Zelensky about start of investigation into Burisma – Taylor

15:41 12.11.2019
Trump promises to publish first conversation with Zelensky this week

Trump promises to publish first conversation with Zelensky this week

14:13 11.11.2019
Parnas warned Kyiv about delay in U.S. military assistance unless investigation into Biden launched - newspaper

Parnas warned Kyiv about delay in U.S. military assistance unless investigation into Biden launched - newspaper

13:59 06.11.2019
Trump didn't require investigations by Ukraine into U.S. elections for meeting Zelensky – Volker

Trump didn't require investigations by Ukraine into U.S. elections for meeting Zelensky – Volker

12:47 06.11.2019
Volker tells Congress he was concerned by Trump's July 25 conversation with Zelensky

Volker tells Congress he was concerned by Trump's July 25 conversation with Zelensky

11:00 04.11.2019
Trump says he would like to meet Zelensky in White House

Trump says he would like to meet Zelensky in White House

14:21 29.10.2019
Ukrainian authorities' reps not going to testify to U.S. Congress in Trump impeachment case – FM

Ukrainian authorities' reps not going to testify to U.S. Congress in Trump impeachment case – FM

12:57 29.10.2019
Zelensky recommended Bohdan to attend not his meeting with Trump

Zelensky recommended Bohdan to attend not his meeting with Trump

11:35 26.10.2019
Trump cancels suspension of duty-free trade for Ukrainian products

Trump cancels suspension of duty-free trade for Ukrainian products

10:09 11.10.2019
Zelensky doesn't see corruption component, law violations in his conversation with Trump

Zelensky doesn't see corruption component, law violations in his conversation with Trump

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Normandy Format summit scheduled for December 9 – conversation between Zelensky and Macron

Normandy Format summit to be scheduled for December 9 in Paris

Bomb disposal engineer injured by blast during ammunition recycling operation in Balakliya – Defense Ministry

In connection with new data on possible involvement of Russian officials in tragedy of MH17, EU again calls on all countries to cooperate with investigation

Kyiv court arrests Defense Ministry officials in faulty bulletproof vests case

LATEST

Normandy Format summit scheduled for December 9 – conversation between Zelensky and Macron

Normandy Format summit to be scheduled for December 9 in Paris

Bomb disposal engineer injured by blast during ammunition recycling operation in Balakliya – Defense Ministry

In connection with new data on possible involvement of Russian officials in tragedy of MH17, EU again calls on all countries to cooperate with investigation

Kyiv court arrests Defense Ministry officials in faulty bulletproof vests case

Head, deputy heads of Office of Ukrainian President may be added to list of posts with high corruption risks

Arakhamia, Gerus say Skorokhod's husband tried to influence voting in energy committee

Court without arrest obliges ex-first head of NBU Pysaruk within five days to post UAH 5 mln bail within VAB Bank case

Path to peace in Donbas lies in talks - Rinat Akhmetov's press secretary

UNGA third committee supports Crimean resolution despite direct threats from Russians – Kyslytsia

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD