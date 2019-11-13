Cancellation of video conference of TCG's humanitarian subgroup shows that Ukraine cannot even count on support of OSCE rep – Lutkovska

KYIV. Nov 13 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The meeting of the humanitarian subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group for the Settlement of the Situation in Donbas (TCG) in a video conference format was canceled on Wednesday due to participants' refusal to participate in it, representative of Ukraine in the subgroup, ex-Ombudswoman Valeria Lutkovska said.

"Unfortunately, yesterday [on Tuesday], a meeting of the humanitarian subgroup in Minsk did not take place, which addresses the issue of hostage release. Today, a video conference was to be held ... Moreover, today I've received a letter from our moderator [OSCE coordinator in the subgroup Toni Frisch] that the videoconference was canceled because it did not find support from all participants," Lutkovska wrote on her Facebook page.

She said that at the last meeting, members of the humanitarian subgroup agreed to recognize the detention of people and start an exchange of held persons. "The agreement was guaranteed by our moderator, the OSCE representative Ambassador Frisch ... They didn't confirm anyone to us in response," the representative of Ukraine in the subgroup wrote, adding that she considers this "another confirmation that the game is unfair."

At the same time, Lutkovska stated that she would continue to insist on meeting of the humanitarian subgroup in any format and would continue to insist on the recognition of the detention of people and their release.

"I am sorry that in this process Ukraine cannot even count on support from the OSCE representative," the representative of Ukraine in the subgroup summed up.