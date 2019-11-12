Yermak says never accused Poroshenko of war in Donbas, said he might be involved in corruption scandals

Advisor of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky Andriy Yermak has said that he never said the fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko was responsible for starting the war in Donbas, and only discussed during the conversation with U.S. Chargé d'Affaires a.i. in Ukraine Ambassador William Taylor and former U.S. Department of State Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker a possible involvement of Poroshenko to the corruption scandals.

"I never called Petro Poroshenko guilty of the beginning of the war in Donbas. Mr. Volker, Mr. Taylor, and Mr. Novikov (Zelensky's freelance advisor) talked about Poroshenko's possible involvement in the corruption scandals, including in the army," he said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Yermak noted that during this conversation, he mentioned that his family has been affected by the war, as have been most other Ukrainian families.

"I would like to emphasize the need for equality to law. In my deep conviction, any facts of theft and corruption against people who protect our freedom are unacceptable and should be punished," Yermak said.

On November 11, co-chairperson of European Solidarity party said that Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelensky must state clearly whether he instructed his advisor Andriy Yermak to voice a stance that reechoes the Kremlin's regarding resolving a conflict in Donbas.