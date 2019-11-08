Work of National Agency for Corruption Prevention should be reset for success - Honcharuk

Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk thinks that it is important to reset the work of the National Agency for Prevention of Corruption in order to successfully fight against corruption.

"Ukraine's economic growth depends on successful fight against corruption. Thus, it is important to reset the work of the National Agency for Prevention of Corruption and hold independent fair election of the head of the anti-corruption agency by December 18," the press service quoted Honcharuk as saying.

The prime minister expressed the hope that the newly created independent commission will select a person who would reset the agency's work. The main stages of the competition will include the presentation of applications from candidates to the commission by November 19 (the applications will be made public on order to open an opportunity for active public participation in the process). In December, the best candidates will be invited for an interview. On December 18, the commission will announce results of the competition and later the government will approve the relevant appointment.