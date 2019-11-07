Defense Ministry reports one Ukrainian serviceman wounded in Donbas today

One serviceman of the Joint Operations Forces (JFO) of Ukraine has been wounded in the east of Ukraine since early morning of November 7, Defense Ministry of Ukraine reported on its official website.

"According to available information, for this day one soldier from the Joint Operation Forces was wounded and taken to the military mobile hospital," reads a report posted on the ministry's website on Thursday.

According to the Defense Ministry, since early morning of November 7, the Russia-led forces committed two shell attacks both in Donetsk and Luhansk directions.

Meanwhile, sections of the disengagement of forces and weapons did not fall under the fire, a condition for which is compliance with the silence regime for seven days.