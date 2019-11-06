Facts

09:30 06.11.2019

Kyiv proposes to Brussels several new initiatives – Kuleba

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Dmytro Kuleba claims that in the framework of the meeting of the Ukraine-EU Association Committee Kyiv came forward with new initiatives that were positively faced by European partners.

"We came forward with several initiatives and are satisfied with the fact that European partners reacted positively to them and expressed their willingness to work on them," he told reporters after the meeting of the Committee in Brussels on Tuesday.

In particular, he said, this is a new supplement to the Association Agreement in the field of justice, and deepening sectoral integration in the energy sector and the digital market. "We also suggested that the EU begin an official dialogue on cyber security, climate change, and emphasized that the topic that the new European Commission has identified as a priority - namely, the so-called European Green Agreement, is also important for Ukraine, and we are ready to participate in achieving its goals. Thus, we are trying to make the agenda of relations with the EU even more ambitious, to continue the course of integration. European integration is continuing and gaining new speed," Kuleba assured.

In addition, the Ukrainian side presented its "vision of decentralization and European integration by creating European integration offices in all regions of Ukraine."

