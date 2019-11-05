Facts

17:16 05.11.2019

Zelensky appoints first deputy permanent rep in Crimea

Zelensky appoints first deputy permanent rep in Crimea

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Darya Svyrydova as the first deputy of his permanent representative in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

"Appoint Svyrydova Darya Oleksandrivna as the first deputy permanent representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea," reads Decree No. 360/2019-rp, published on the website of the head of state.

Svyrydova is a human rights defender of the Ukrainian Helsinki Human Rights Union.

Tags: #crimea #appointment #zelensky
