15:43 05.11.2019

NABU, SAPO complete investigation into case of ex-deputy ecology minister

Detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), under the procedural guidance of prosecutors of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), have completed a pretrial investigation in the case of the former Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Ukraine, who is suspected of submitting false information in the declaration.

According to the press service of the SAPO, the investigation established that the suspect, while holding the post of deputy minister, did not intentionally indicate in the declaration the use of home ownership and land. He also did not mention the apartment and two cars, registered on his close relatives.

The total value of undeclared property amounted to more than UAH 6.9 million.

The ex-official was informed of suspicion on August 29, 2019. At the moment, the defense has opened the investigation materials for review, after which the indictment will be submitted to court.

Tags: #investigation #nabu #sapo
