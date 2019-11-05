Minister says Estonia's membership in UN Security Council to attract attention of world to most crucial for Ukraine issues

Since Estonia will be a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2020, it offered Ukraine to use this opportunity to attract the attention of the world community to the most important issues for the Ukrainian state, said Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia Urmas Reinsalu at a meeting with Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov.

As the NSDC reported on its website, the Estonian diplomat said that Ukraine can always count on Estonia's support in the international arena.

He has said his country is a reliable friend of Ukraine, assured of the continued support of its territorial integrity and sovereignty, stressed the need to maintain sanction pressure on the aggressor state, and expressed readiness to expand bilateral cooperation.

The NSDC Secretary expressed his gratitude to the Estonian side for supporting our country's efforts in reforming the domestic security and defense sector, as well as for the treatment and medical rehabilitation of Ukrainian servicemen, who suffered as a result of Russian aggression in the East of our country.

"Our stance on the ways to resolve the conflict in Donbas remains unchanged. We must follow the security provisions of the Minsk agreements: ceasefire, withdrawal of heavy weapons and constant monitoring of the OSCE SMM. Ukraine has fulfilled all necessary prerequisites for holding the Summit of the Normandy Four at the highest level, now we are waiting for Russia's appropriate steps," Danilov said.

Danilov and Reinsalu also drew attention to the intensification of bilateral military cooperation and called for its further deepening, in particular in the field of cyber security, where Estonia has advanced expertise.

The parties also discussed current challenges in the field of energy security and agreed to cooperate on specific issues in the two mentioned areas.