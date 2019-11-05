Facts

11:28 05.11.2019

Minister says Estonia's membership in UN Security Council to attract attention of world to most crucial for Ukraine issues

2 min read
Minister says Estonia's membership in UN Security Council to attract attention of world to most crucial for Ukraine issues

Since Estonia will be a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2020, it offered Ukraine to use this opportunity to attract the attention of the world community to the most important issues for the Ukrainian state, said Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia Urmas Reinsalu at a meeting with Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov.

As the NSDC reported on its website, the Estonian diplomat said that Ukraine can always count on Estonia's support in the international arena.

He has said his country is a reliable friend of Ukraine, assured of the continued support of its territorial integrity and sovereignty, stressed the need to maintain sanction pressure on the aggressor state, and expressed readiness to expand bilateral cooperation.

The NSDC Secretary expressed his gratitude to the Estonian side for supporting our country's efforts in reforming the domestic security and defense sector, as well as for the treatment and medical rehabilitation of Ukrainian servicemen, who suffered as a result of Russian aggression in the East of our country.

"Our stance on the ways to resolve the conflict in Donbas remains unchanged. We must follow the security provisions of the Minsk agreements: ceasefire, withdrawal of heavy weapons and constant monitoring of the OSCE SMM. Ukraine has fulfilled all necessary prerequisites for holding the Summit of the Normandy Four at the highest level, now we are waiting for Russia's appropriate steps," Danilov said.

Danilov and Reinsalu also drew attention to the intensification of bilateral military cooperation and called for its further deepening, in particular in the field of cyber security, where Estonia has advanced expertise.

The parties also discussed current challenges in the field of energy security and agreed to cooperate on specific issues in the two mentioned areas.

Tags: #estonia
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:17 12.09.2019
Presidents of Ukraine, Estonia to hold meeting in Kyiv on Sept 13

Presidents of Ukraine, Estonia to hold meeting in Kyiv on Sept 13

10:05 12.09.2019
Zelensky accepts credentials from ambassadors of Estonia, France, Austria, Netherlands, United Kingdom

Zelensky accepts credentials from ambassadors of Estonia, France, Austria, Netherlands, United Kingdom

16:03 06.08.2019
Lithuania, following Estonia, seeks non-recognition in Brussels of Russian passports given to ORDLO residents

Lithuania, following Estonia, seeks non-recognition in Brussels of Russian passports given to ORDLO residents

09:29 09.04.2019
Zelensky's representatives discuss fight against corruption, e-government with Estonian ambassador, director of Estonian president office

Zelensky's representatives discuss fight against corruption, e-government with Estonian ambassador, director of Estonian president office

18:53 17.01.2019
Baltic States, Poland in favor of "Azov package" of sanctions on Russia – Estonian Foreign Minister

Baltic States, Poland in favor of "Azov package" of sanctions on Russia – Estonian Foreign Minister

17:28 24.11.2018
Estonia condemns Russia's actions in Sea of Azov – Estonian FM

Estonia condemns Russia's actions in Sea of Azov – Estonian FM

15:14 22.05.2018
Estonia provided Ukraine with EUR 10 mln worth of aid during Russian aggression

Estonia provided Ukraine with EUR 10 mln worth of aid during Russian aggression

15:14 22.05.2018
Estonia provided Ukraine with EUR 10 mln worth of aid during Russian aggression

Estonia provided Ukraine with EUR 10 mln worth of aid during Russian aggression

15:11 22.05.2018
Estonia supports introduction of UN peacekeepers into occupied Donbas

Estonia supports introduction of UN peacekeepers into occupied Donbas

15:10 22.05.2018
Ukraine, Estonia to do their best to stop political project Nord Stream 2

Ukraine, Estonia to do their best to stop political project Nord Stream 2

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

President signs bill on activities of judicial self-government bodies into law

Ukraine ready to start disengagement of forces along Bohdanivka-Petrivske on Nov 7 if no shell attacks only – JFO commander

Zelensky replaces head of Cherkasy Regional State Administration – decrees

Deputy Zhuravlev's visit to Zolote is violation of all norms – Prystaiko

Ukraine sends Russia note with demand to return seized naval vessels – Prystaiko

LATEST

Freedom House assigns Ukraine with Partly Free status in Freedom on the Net 2019 ranking

President signs bill on activities of judicial self-government bodies into law

Ukraine ready to start disengagement of forces along Bohdanivka-Petrivske on Nov 7 if no shell attacks only – JFO commander

Zelensky replaces head of Cherkasy Regional State Administration – decrees

Deputy Zhuravlev's visit to Zolote is violation of all norms – Prystaiko

Prosecutor's Office investigates 50 cases due to prosecution of journalists in Crimea

Ukraine sends Russia note with demand to return seized naval vessels – Prystaiko

Situation with diphtheria under control – Skaletska

One Ukrainian serviceman wounded amid 14 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Trump says he would like to meet Zelensky in White House

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD