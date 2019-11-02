Several concepts of introducing dual citizenship in Ukraine being developed – FM

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Vadym Prystaiko has said that there are several concepts for the possible introduction of dual citizenship in the country.

"I would say that the concept is being developed now. Several concepts are proposed. Concepts are sometimes complex, sometimes interesting, for example, dual citizenship in bilateral relations with a country. That is, it will be recognized by those countries that are ready for this head-to-head with us, on a bilateral basis," the foreign minister said in an interview with the Television News Service (TSN).

Another option is the wider involvement of Ukrainians abroad. "For example, the document that we are now issuing, the document of a foreign Ukrainian, will also be taken into account," he added.

Prystaiko said that a number of concepts are being worked out, and recalled that various bodies and structures (Migration Service, Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), border guards and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs) are involved in the process, and discussions are ongoing between them.

"I think that we will continue attracting more and more members of parliament to make them part of the process, that is, to transfer our achievements further to the MPs" the foreign minister said.