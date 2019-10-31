Rada with 229 votes authorizes prosecutor general to arrest and bring to account MP Dubnevych

Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine with 229 votes backed an application from Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Riaboshapka that authorizes to bring to criminal account MP Dubnevych and arrest him.

As a correspondent of Interfax-Ukraine reported, the parliamentarians voted in favor of three drafts of applications: on bringing to criminal account (332 votes), on detention (241 votes) and arrest (229 votes) of Dubnevych.

As Riaboshapka said during a presentation of his application at a parliament's plenary sitting on Thursday, Dubnevych when was chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Transport he organized a scheme that brought to over UAH 93 million losses to the state.

"This production has been under investigation for almost three years and the investigation of this case has been completed in respect of eight defendants...suspicions have been filed and now the defendants are getting acquainted with the files of the case," prosecutor general said.

Dubnevych, for his part, said that he considers the accusations against him unfounded, and "the sole purpose of the application submitted to the Rada was political populism."

"I am not going to hide and I am not going to use any of my opportunities. I will prove my innocence in the manner prescribed by law," he said during a plenary meeting.

As reported, on October 17, Riaboshapka in his application asked Verkhovna Rada to authorize PGO for bringing MP Yaroslav Dubnevych to account.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has collected enough evidence to inform him of a suspicion of criminal offenses under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (embezzlement of property or seizure by abuse of official position). According to investigators, these acts resulted in losses in the amount of UAH 93. 277 million.

Thus, the collected evidence gives reason to suspect that being people's deputy of the VIII convocation and being chairman of the Rada Committee on Transport, he was aware of the financial condition of the Ukrzaliznytsia, its needs for public procurement, "and also had an impact on the founders and officials of PJSC, which is the only manufacturer of turnouts, shoe spreaders, leveling devices, frame rails, crosspieces, counter rails and separate bond sets."