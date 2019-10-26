Zelensky communicates with military, local residents in Zolote – press service

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky after returning from Japan left for Donbas, he has been staying in Zolote (Luhansk region) for the second day.

"In Zolote, the president talked with local residents and military men to find out the mood on the issue of troop withdrawal," the president's press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

As reported, the main condition for the start of withdrawing troops on two sites on the contact line is the observance of the ceasefire on the section for seven days.