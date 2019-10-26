Facts

14:47 26.10.2019

Sushchenko urges journalists to be more careful with topic of political prisoners

2 min read
Sushchenko urges journalists to be more careful with topic of political prisoners

Ukrainian journalist Roman Sushchenko, released from imprisonment in Russia, has told how his family fell victim to false news and urged mass media to be careful about the topic of political prisoners.

"I urge you all to be careful in covering the situation with political prisoners, as this could harm relatives and push them to new torments and suffering," Sushchenko said, speaking at the National Media Talk conference in Kyiv.

The journalist noted that he and his family were victims of fakes.

"My family and personally me at the last stage of exchange became the victims of fakes. In particular, the matter concerns the report that the exchange will take place on August 29-30. I know that many of you packed up and went to the airport, yielding false information. Thanks to you this information was distributed in social networks and on television. My mother, when learnt this, was very excited, and when her hopes were not realized again – this was the sixth time – she felt bad," Sushchenko said.

At the same time, the released political prisoner expressed hope that journalists will continue focusing on the topic of political prisoners.

"I hope that in the future the topic of political prisoners will be in the focus of your attention, and you will strive to draw the attention of our society, the authorities and international partners to this as much as possible," he added.

Tags: #sushchenko #media
Interfax-Ukraine
