Zelensky: Ukraine's ambassador to U.S. to be appointed soon

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that soon the ambassador of Ukraine to the United States of America will be appointed.

"A person has been chosen. He is experienced diplomat. I think that we will appoint him in the near future," Zelensky said during a press-marathon in Kyiv on Thursday, which at that point had lasted over 12 hours.