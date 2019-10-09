Zelensky to hold press marathon on Thurs, respond to media questions the whole day - press service

On Thursday, October 10, a press marathon will be held in Kyiv with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, who will answer questions from journalists throughout the day.

"On Thursday, October 10, at 10:00 a press marathon will begin with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky ... Media representatives will ask the head of state questions in groups of 7-10 people. The groups will change every half hour. They will be formed according to the accreditation list," an announcement published by the presidential press service on Wednesday says.

Also, media representatives will be able to work in the press center organized in the territory of Kyiv Food Market, where the event will be broadcast live.

"Each media outlet will receive confirmation with the specified time for their meeting with the president," the President's Office explained.

In addition, the announcement says that the marathon will be broadcast online in social networks on the official accounts of the President's Office.