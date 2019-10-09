Facts

15:07 09.10.2019

Zelensky to hold press marathon on Thurs, respond to media questions the whole day - press service

1 min read
Zelensky to hold press marathon on Thurs, respond to media questions the whole day - press service

On Thursday, October 10, a press marathon will be held in Kyiv with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, who will answer questions from journalists throughout the day.

"On Thursday, October 10, at 10:00 a press marathon will begin with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky ... Media representatives will ask the head of state questions in groups of 7-10 people. The groups will change every half hour. They will be formed according to the accreditation list," an announcement published by the presidential press service on Wednesday says.

Also, media representatives will be able to work in the press center organized in the territory of Kyiv Food Market, where the event will be broadcast live.

"Each media outlet will receive confirmation with the specified time for their meeting with the president," the President's Office explained.

In addition, the announcement says that the marathon will be broadcast online in social networks on the official accounts of the President's Office.

Tags: #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:28 09.10.2019
Zelensky didn't meet with businessman Kislin in U.S. – President's Office

Zelensky didn't meet with businessman Kislin in U.S. – President's Office

13:49 09.10.2019
Zelensky-Trump phone talk will have no negative consequences for Ukraine – Brok

Zelensky-Trump phone talk will have no negative consequences for Ukraine – Brok

17:37 08.10.2019
MP Honcharenko asks SBI to investigate Zelensky's statement that Prosecutor General is under his control

MP Honcharenko asks SBI to investigate Zelensky's statement that Prosecutor General is under his control

12:25 08.10.2019
Zelensky left one-on-one with Donbas – Lukashenko

Zelensky left one-on-one with Donbas – Lukashenko

12:04 08.10.2019
Zelensky, Federation of Jewish Communities commemorate victims of mass executions in Babyn Yar

Zelensky, Federation of Jewish Communities commemorate victims of mass executions in Babyn Yar

18:03 07.10.2019
Zelensky charges govt with repairing roads between Starobilsk and Schastia, between Severodonetsk and Novoaidar

Zelensky charges govt with repairing roads between Starobilsk and Schastia, between Severodonetsk and Novoaidar

14:59 07.10.2019
Zelensky in interview with Japanese media denies Trump pressured him to investigate Biden

Zelensky in interview with Japanese media denies Trump pressured him to investigate Biden

13:46 07.10.2019
Zelensky instructs govt to ease travel, transport of goods to/from Donbas

Zelensky instructs govt to ease travel, transport of goods to/from Donbas

11:09 07.10.2019
U.S. State Dept hands over to Congress response to request for documents on 'Ukraine case' – Pompeo

U.S. State Dept hands over to Congress response to request for documents on 'Ukraine case' – Pompeo

10:31 07.10.2019
U.S. TV channel reports on new whistleblower in 'Ukraine scandal' in U.S.

U.S. TV channel reports on new whistleblower in 'Ukraine scandal' in U.S.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zhevaho declared wanted in Ukraine, placing on intl wanted list being prepared – SBI director

Normandy-format leaders to decide on summit if Donbas disengagement fails - Peskov

Zelensky didn't meet with businessman Kislin in U.S. – President's Office

Suspicion not planned so far for Poroshenko – SBI director

Dutch parliament to begin investigation into Ukraine's role in MH17 downing

LATEST

Труба не бачить у президентському законопроекті позицій із надмірного посилення повноважень директора ДБР

Juncker's advisor on Ukraine wants to help new Ukrainian govt avoid mistakes in relations with EU

Zhevaho declared wanted in Ukraine, placing on intl wanted list being prepared – SBI director

Normandy-format leaders to decide on summit if Donbas disengagement fails - Peskov

Suspicion not planned so far for Poroshenko – SBI director

Ukrainian businessman Fuks declines to comment on his prosecution in Russia

Dutch parliament to begin investigation into Ukraine's role in MH17 downing

EU assistance to Ukraine many times more than American – Brok

MP Derkach unveils facts of pressure of U.S. Embassy on Ukraine's law enforcement bodies, possible corrupt actions of the Bidens

Ukraine could present U.S. printouts of Burisma's consulting payments to Hunter Biden – former Prosecutor General Lutsenko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD